An Unexpected Windfall!!

Today, I looked at my social security deposit and realized that I had gotten a pay increase. WOW! I took my windfall to the store looking for something that I really wanted to buy for myself because I don't get that choice too often. I walked up and down the aisles looking for anything that caught my attention. After about an hour of looking, I found it! Something that I really wanted that I really didn't need. With the tax, it came out to more than my increase, but what the heck, I really wanted that Payday candy bar.