The F challenge. The first of several I have planned. A visit to a Fantasy World.

How it was done: The angel is laser etched into a Lucite cube and lit with an LED light. She stands about 3 inches tall.

The aerial shot was of course taken from an airplane. My house is about 4 blocks from the blue water tower in the upper center.

The starry sky is salt sprinkled onto a black denim cloth.

The World is nothing but a small rock I found walking one day. It is sitting on a bookshelf with a pen light behind it. There was some editing on that one. The last picture is the rock and a quarter. You can see the hole in the rock that I sent the light through.