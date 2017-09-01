The F challenge. The first of several I have planned. A visit to a Fantasy World. Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Dancin' Dave Fri Sep 1, 2017 1:48 PM artsworldfantasyangel Discuss: ! The other night I woke up to find an Angel at the end of my bed. She asked me if I wanted to take a short trip. Of course I said "Yes!"In the flash of purple light, we were flying high.We traveled faster and much further than I thought.And before I knew it, I was standing on the surface of a strange new world! When I woke up in the morning, I was back home.How it was done: The angel is laser etched into a Lucite cube and lit with an LED light. She stands about 3 inches tall. The aerial shot was of course taken from an airplane. My house is about 4 blocks from the blue water tower in the upper center. The starry sky is salt sprinkled onto a black denim cloth. The World is nothing but a small rock I found walking one day. It is sitting on a bookshelf with a pen light behind it. There was some editing on that one. The last picture is the rock and a quarter. You can see the hole in the rock that I sent the light through.