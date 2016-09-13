Three Reason No One Should Vote For Trump!

http://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-gop-primary-live-updates-and-results/2016/03/donald-trump-mexico-isnt-war-220497

MSNBC on Wednesday, journalist Bob Woodward asked Trump, “Would you be willing to go to war to make sure we get the money to pay for this wall?”

“Trust me, Bob, when I rejuvenate our military, Mexico’s not going to be playing with us with war, that I can tell you. Mexico isn't playing with us with war,” Trump responded Wednesday.

"And, by the way, with Iran, when they circle our beautiful destroyers with their little boats, and they make gestures at our people, that they shouldn't be allowed to make, they will be shot out of the water," Trump said to thunderous applause. Soon the crowd began to chant: "USA! USA! USA!"

Donald Trump asked a foreign policy expert three times, “If we have nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them?”