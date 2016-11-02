Newsvine

Dancin' Dave

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 33 Comments: 642 Since: Jul 2016

Clinton enjoys solid lead in early voting: Reuters/Ipsos poll| Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dancin' Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Wed Nov 2, 2016 11:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As of Thursday, Clinton’s odds of receiving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency remained at greater than 95 percent, according to State of the Nation polling results released Saturday. The project estimated she would win by 320 votes to 218, with 278 votes solidly for the Democrat.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor