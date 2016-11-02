As of Thursday, Clinton’s odds of receiving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency remained at greater than 95 percent, according to State of the Nation polling results released Saturday. The project estimated she would win by 320 votes to 218, with 278 votes solidly for the Democrat.
Clinton enjoys solid lead in early voting: Reuters/Ipsos poll| Reuters
