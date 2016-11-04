Newsvine

Early voting update: Battlegrounds tight with 30 million ballots cast - CNNPolitics.com

More than 30 million votes have been cast already across 38 states with early voting. And with five days to go, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are encouraging their supporters to hit the polls early. So far, about 7.4 million registered Democrats and about 6.4 million Republicans have done just that.

