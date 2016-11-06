Things got ugly fast. Jefferson's camp accused President Adams of having a "hideous hermaphroditical character, which has neither the force and firmness of a man, nor the gentleness and sensibility of a woman." In return, Adams' men called Vice President Jefferson "a mean-spirited, low-lived fellow, the son of a half-breed Indian squaw, sired by a Virginia mulatto father." As the slurs piled on, Adams was labeled a fool, a hypocrite, a criminal, and a tyrant, while Jefferson was branded a weakling, an atheist, a libertine, and a coward. Even Martha Washington succumbed to the propaganda, telling a clergyman that Jefferson was "one of the most detestable of mankind."
Adams vs. Jefferson: The Birth of Negative Campaigning in the U.S. | Mental Floss
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Nov 6, 2016 3:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment