"In my lifetime, I have seen two elections where the winner of the general election did not win the popular vote," Boxer said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The Electoral College is an outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society, and it needs to change immediately. Every American should be guaranteed that their vote counts."
Hillary Clinton Won Popular Vote Over Donald Trump, but by How Much? - Us Weekly
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Nov 19, 2016 11:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment