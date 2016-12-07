Media have tremendous power in setting cultural guidelines and in shaping political discourse. It is essential that news media, along with other institutions, are challenged to be fair and accurate. The first step in challenging biased news coverage is documenting bias. Here are some questions to ask yourself about newspaper, TV and radio news.
How To Detect Bias In News Media | FAIR
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 1:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment