Newsvine

Dancin' Dave

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 33 Comments: 642 Since: Jul 2016

Washington Monthly | How Repealing Obamacare Will Affect Medicare

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dancin' Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitical Animal
Seeded on Tue Dec 13, 2016 8:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

We are hearing a lot of talk about how the repeal of Obamacare will affect – not only the 20 million people who have gained coverage since the law was enacted – but insurance companies, hospitals and entrepreneurs. We’re hearing less about how it will affect seniors who rely on Medicare – or the solvency of the program in the near future. The two programs are actually intimately intertwined and so repealing Obamacare weakens Medicare in some fundamental ways.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor