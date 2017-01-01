Newsvine

Donald Trump promises new revelations on Russian hacking this week - CBS News

Speaking to reporters before his New Years Eve party at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump suggested there would be new revelations coming this week about Russian hacking activities in the United States.

“I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” Mr. Trump said, referring to U.S. intelligence agencies’ assertion that Russia worked to influence the U.S. presidential election in his favor.

Asked to elaborate, Mr. Trump just responded: “You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

