Newsvine

Dancin' Dave

About Articles: 10 Seeds: 37 Comments: 713 Since: Jul 2016

US no longer a 'full democracy,' report claims | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dancin' Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The 2016 Democracy Index, produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit in the United Kingdom, now lists the U.S. as a "flawed democracy" instead of the "full democracy" ranking it's held previously, citing the declining trust in government as the cause.

The downgrade now puts the U.S. at 21 in international rankings, below Japan and tied with Italy. The number of "full democracies" dropped in 2016 from 20 to 19, according to the report.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor