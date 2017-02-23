A study by Pew Research shows that “When it comes to getting news about politics and government, liberals and conservatives inhabit different worlds. There is little overlap in the news sources they turn to and trust. And whether discussing politics online or with friends, they are more likely than others to interact with like-minded individuals…”
6 Fact-Checking Websites to Bust the Fake News Bubble | MedicareWorld News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:24 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment