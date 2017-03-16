In addition to major cuts to a number of major federal government agencies, the White House budget released Thursday proposes the complete elimination of a number of smaller departments and programs.
More than 60 government agencies and programs would be entirely defunded, including money for public broadcasting, programs to combat climate change, help for low-income Americans, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Trump Budget Calls for Elimination of Dozens of Federal Programs - NBC News
