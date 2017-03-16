Newsvine

Dancin' Dave

About Articles: 13 Seeds: 48 Comments: 798 Since: Jul 2016

Have You Ever Heard The Term 'Piss Poor?' I Had No Idea It Comes From THIS! Fascinating! - Health & Diy Tips

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dancin' Dave View Original Article: http://healthanddiytips.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:35 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

We can learn a lot about ourselves by looking to the past. History not only provides us with a nostalgic glimpse at how things used to be — like with these classic childhood toys — but its lessons can still teach us things today.Many of us fondly refer to “the good old days” when times were purer and life was simpler.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor