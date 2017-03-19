Newsvine

Dancin' Dave

About Articles: 13 Seeds: 51 Comments: 802 Since: Jul 2016

No one knows why these humpback whales are organizing, but it can't be good | Mic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dancin' Dave View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:13 AM
Discuss:

Humpback whales are up to something weird, and even scientists aren't sure what to make of it.

According to Popular Science, the whales have recently taken to organizing in pods ranging in size from 20 to 200 off the South African coast, and it's raising concerns for a few reasons — the first being that humpback whales shouldn't be swimming in that region to begin with.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor