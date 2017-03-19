Humpback whales are up to something weird, and even scientists aren't sure what to make of it.
According to Popular Science, the whales have recently taken to organizing in pods ranging in size from 20 to 200 off the South African coast, and it's raising concerns for a few reasons — the first being that humpback whales shouldn't be swimming in that region to begin with.
No one knows why these humpback whales are organizing, but it can't be good | Mic
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:13 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment