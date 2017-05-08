Newsvine

Andrew Jackson: the Father of Genocide of the South and Eastern Tribes - Indian Country Media Network

Andrew Jackson is the father of Native American genocide in the Southeast. We should not forget that the United States Congress passed that Act by one single vote, either. Although the concept was Jackson’s, Congress was an accomplice. Greed was behind the creation of the Removal Act.

