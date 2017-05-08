Andrew Jackson is the father of Native American genocide in the Southeast. We should not forget that the United States Congress passed that Act by one single vote, either. Although the concept was Jackson’s, Congress was an accomplice. Greed was behind the creation of the Removal Act.
Andrew Jackson: the Father of Genocide of the South and Eastern Tribes - Indian Country Media Network
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 12:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment