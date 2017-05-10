According to a criminal complaint, Mr Heyman was "aggressively breaching the secret service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol.
"The defendant was causing a disturbance at Ms Conway and Secretary Price."
He was charged with wilful disruption of government processes.
Mr Heyman retorted that he was in a public space, and had not been warned to step away.
Dan Heyman: US reporter arrested for shouting questions on healthcare - BBC News
