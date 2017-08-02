BREAKING: Top Dem Arrested For Child Porn – Total Media BLACKOUT - Tea Party News

(Angry Patriot) – There is something sick and twisted going on in the Democrat Party. Too many Democrats have been accused of pedophilia for it to be a coincidence.
Raymond Liddy, a Democrat and deputy Attorney General in California, has been charged in a San Diego federal court with possession of child pornography in his Coronado home, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 10:24 AM
